It is a constitutional given right for the House of Representatives to – given possible crimes – prosecute and remove a president from office. This right is not negotiable.
For those out there watching and reading about it, it's my belief that Donald Trump will not be thrown out of office. A week ago, I saw a bumper sticker that read "Thinking is not illegal; elect a clown, you get a circus."
I don't want to see where we are headed with five more years of "Animal House" in Washington.
Here today, gone tomorrow, cabinet and president's support personnel. Trash talk and condemnation of our Congress, courts, and press. And don't forget a total loss of dignity. And he continues to not face the people at news conferences, except from the White House lawn or over the blare of helicopter rotor blades.
Only the people can rid us of this circus because the conservatives in the Senate will not.
And one other thing. Get rid of Trump and we get rid of Mike Pence.
Frank Couch, Anderson
