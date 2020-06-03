Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Madison County Health Board recently voted to move forward with conversations about making all businesses smoke-free indoors. This would include all businesses currently exempt from the state’s smoke-free law – bars, private clubs, and Hoosier Park Racing & Casino.
In recognition of the potential for disease spread and harmful effects of secondhand smoke, the Indiana Gaming Commission has instructed casinos to limit smoking to a “designated area” when they reopen. This doesn’t go far enough. There is no safe level of exposure to secondhand smoke. Our Madison County Health Board suggests this designated area be located outdoors to protect all workers returning to bars and Hoosier Park Racing & Casino.
Those who smoke are at a greater risk for developing serious illness from COVID-19. The smoking rate here in Madison County is 27.9%, well above the national average. But that also means most people (and potential customers for the casino) do not smoke. This would be a prime opportunity to permanently convert the casino and bars to smoke-free environments. I know that smoke-free air, particularly indoors, provides a healthier environment for all. This change would serve to improve our community’s overall quality of life.
Holly Renz, RN, Anderson
