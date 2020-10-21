Judge George Pancol (Circuit Court 2 – juvenile judge) is making a real difference for the children and families of Madison County. Oftentimes society has failed a child at many levels before they ever reach a courtroom. When the world they know has failed them, who will protect them? If it was your child or loved one, you would be blessed if that person was Pancol.
Felony juvenile arrest are down 45% over the last seven years in Madison County. Children are allowed to continue their education, participate in rehabilitation programs and families remain intact. A juvenile incarcerated is 22% more likely to be incarcerated as an adult, and 13% more likely to not graduate high school. The Indiana Supreme Court has recognized Pancol for the work he has done in Madison County with the Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative.
Pancol saves county taxpayers an average of $200,000 per year by using rehabilitation programs in our communities, and has brought over half a million dollars in grants to Madison County for youth. This is real leadership.
One of the largest teachers organizations in Madison County has endorsed him. He received the personal endorsement from the sheriff of Madison County. This should not be partisan. Let’s keep and expand the child-focused programs in Madison County, while being fiscally responsible to the taxpayer and keeping our citizens safe. Let’s re-elect Judge Pancol.
Kevin Cherry, Anderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.