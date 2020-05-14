My mother was ultimately a casualty of COVID-19. I watched my mom’s caretakers at Providence treat her with love and kindness every day. I watched them put their lives in jeopardy every day to care for their patients. I have nothing but respect for these people, for all the medical profession who risk their lives day in and day out to save the rest of us.
The people who are protesting that their rights are being violated by being asked to follow guidelines have no idea. I suppose it is easy to dismiss what does not directly affect you, until it does.
I keep seeing one of the signs from the protest in Nashville, Tennessee: Sacrifice the weak. The weak? Isn’t that a perspective? This virus is indiscriminate in who it picks. Many in our country proclaim to follow the teachings of Christ. Does anyone really think Jesus Christ would hold a sign that says sacrifice the weak? When did we stop caring about each other? When did we decide that certain people are expendable?
The tragedy of this pandemic isn’t just the death and suffering; it is seeing the nastiness and selfishness of a segment of our people. No one deserves the suffering of COVID-19. If we can prevent it or at least slow it down by following the rules and being mindful, shouldn’t we?
Maleah Stringer, Anderson
