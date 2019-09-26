Presidential pardon limits mentioned in the Constitution are limited to offenses against the United States and not civil or state cases. A pardon can’t affect an impeachment process. The pardon beneficiary must accept the pardon and acknowledge that the crime did take place.
One of the greatest travesties to our nation’s system of justice was Gerald Ford’s pardon of Richard Nixon. It was a full and unconditional pardon for any crimes Nixon might have committed against the United States while president. If Nixon had gone to prison, we wouldn’t have political corruption we have today. If another pardon happens it will be the death of justice in our free democracy.
Observing Mike Pence’s character the last 20 years and how his boss’s felony list keeps growing weekly, it will be Pence wheeling the pardon knife at the throat of American justice very soon. Like Nixon, Donald Trump resigns and Pence pardons for all crimes against the United States. Will Pence act without authority to try to pardon Trump for his state and international crimes? Will Pence try to pardon Trump for civil cases without the authority?
How about candidate Trump’s multiple violations of the Federal Election Campaign Act, which included falsifying records and statements, conspiracy to defraud the United States, unlawful contributions, hush money payments, etc. These are the things that landed Michael Cohen in prison and should land his co-defendant “Individual-1” in jail.
The lines “Living is easy with eyes closed, misunderstanding all you see” by John Lennon and Paul McCartney still ring true today.
Tim Mahaffey Middletown
