The town of Pendleton was put through the ringer last year when two ladies had control of the town council. They ran the council like a dictatorship and did whatever they wanted ignoring the people of the town.
In the November election one of them was not reelected because of this situation. Now the other one is left by herself and she is bitter. She acted out in the first meeting of the new year and showed everyone why she needs to resign. Jessica Smith, you have done enough damage to this town and we would like you to save whatever dignity you have left and resign your town council seat. We have proven to you that the people run this town and you will do what they want or you will be escorted out.
David Shell, Pendleton
