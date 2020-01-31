Let's be honest. If a Democratic president did what Donald Trump has done — withhold military aid and an Oval Office visit from a foreign head of state in exchange for the announcement of an investigation of a potential political opponent and thereby attempting to sway the upcoming election in his favor — Todd Young, Mike Braun and their Republican colleagues in the U.S. Senate would be all in on impeachment.
They would be shouting from the rooftops to remove this man from office. They can't deny the facts of what Trump did, and most likely continues to do (note: this will all eventually come out) in order to gain advantage next November. After all, this is the man whose campaign welcomed, indeed, was even eager, to receive help from Russia in 2016. They know how corrupt this man is, how mercurial he is, how ignorant he is of the most basic knowledge of world affairs and the workings of government. They've seen it firsthand, over and over.
The question is, what are they going to do about it? Continue to enable this man in his violation of the democratic norms of our system of government, or stand for the Constitution and impartial justice that they swore to uphold? The people of Indiana are waiting for their answer. I just hope it will be the one that is on the right side of history.
Wallace Wilson, Anderson
