In North Korea and Russia, kneeling during the national anthem will get you put in a reeducation camp or murdered. These are not nations of free people with the right of peaceful protest things they want to see changed. Some Americans think kneeling is disrespect to our nation, but it is also showing the freedom of being an American.
Disrespect to the nation and its people is bringing in 182 lobbyists into the Executive Branch. The 182 had worked for the greedy people that are attacking our environment, health care, education, pensions, national parks, freedoms, etc. Disrespect is believing dictators that have murdered thousands of people, over the U.S. intelligence community. Disrespect is lying to Americans 10+ times a day. Disrespect is living the life of a billionaire while paying zero income tax. Disrespect is an Executive Branch that is raiding our treasury and nation’s resources to profit themselves.
Trump has been draining Treasury money into his failing businesses for years now. The Treasury Department should use Trump’s business strategy that he has used his whole life. First the Treasury dances around and eventually ignores the calls for payment by Trump, Inc. Then they wait until Trump sues for payments, then stall in court with countersuits. Lastly the Treasury files bankruptcy that saves them from paying back a dime. Since Mnuchin who bled Sears and Kmart to death is now running our Treasury Department, there won’t be an "Art of the Deal." There will be excessive overcharging paid out.
