The dictionary’s adjective definition of evil is profoundly immoral and wicked, its noun definition is profound immorality and wickedness, especially when regarded as a supernatural force. President Trump called Nancy Pelosi, a devout Catholic for 80 years and has been married for 57 years to the same person, evil. Trump called Mitt Romney, a devout Mormon that has been married for 51 years to the same person, evil. If we analyzed Trump, Pelosi and Romney actions over their lifetimes, only Trump fits the bill of evil.
Mitt Romney’s strong faith in God, morals and the guts to stand up to be a real human being makes him the black sheep in the Republican Party. Soon-to-be lobbyist Susan Brooks has shown her God is Trump repeatedly. Greg Pence looks at Trump with starry eyes of devotion like his brother. Todd Young and Mike Braun laughed at their oaths to God and voted for no evidence, no witnesses but yes on acquittal. Mick Mulvaney under oath talking about the extortions the White House does all the time would help Americans get over it. There should be a recall election for Young and Braun. Our politicians take an oath to God and country and not to Trump.
Tim Mahaffey, Middletown
