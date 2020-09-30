Almost amused. Today's (Sept. 26) online poll is so skewed that it is impossible to answer honestly. You may as well have asked outright if I was going to vote for Biden, Trump, or .... You think I am so malleable that I don't understand that the questions were loaded with influential intent.
Frankly, I will not support either candidate, so I have no ax to grind. It is just that this question, I would have hoped, would have been beneath this newspaper's policy.
Pamela Eacret, Pendleton
Editor's note: The Sept. 26 online poll question was: Which behavior makes you more apt to vote for a candidate?
• Commitment to follow public health directives related to the coronavirus
• Ignoring such directives in order to have more personal contact with voters
• Not sure
As of 5:45 p.m. Sunday, 271 responses were counted: 61%, 29%, 10%, respectively.
