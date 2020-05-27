Madison County will not have money to build a new jail, even though the one we have is probably not fit for human habitation. We might also lack money for mail-in ballots and paper-backed voting machines in November. The U.S. Postal Service has a $25 billion shortfall. Any federal assistance is uncertain.
President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell oppose mail-in ballots and federal money to support the post office. The U.S. Constitution grants the power to establish post offices and post roads to Congress. A residential address is required to get a driver’s license or file a tax return, for service of process by courts, for the census, and so on. A residential address is indispensable to our system for voting. Shutting down the U.S. Postal Service would undermine our entire system of government.
Meantime, people are dying. Apparently the plan is to dare citizens to stand in line and risk their lives to vote in the November election on electronic machines without a paper backup. This scheme would both suppress the vote and allow the Russians to attack our elections once again. The Russian government is a criminal enterprise run by Vladimir Putin and his oligarchs. Once a criminal enterprise does you a favor, it owns you. Reject all favors.
If I survive until November, I will take the risk and I will vote. As a child of the Cold War, I always remember the motto of my youth: Better dead than red. Keep America free. Vote.
Sharon L. Wright, Frankton
