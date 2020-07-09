During the recent holiday, when the president could have appealed to Americans' best instincts, could have acted to unite us, could have abandoned his harsh and appalling rhetoric, he chose instead to divide us, to paint dark and threatening scenes where one group of Americans is supposedly trying to destroy our shared heritage, to ramp up his attacks on anyone who disagrees with him, and to claim – against overwhelming evidence to the contrary – that he's doing a fine job of controlling the Covid-19 pandemic.
Will he ever understand that he's president of all Americans, not just those who continue to support him regardless of his blunders, his offensive and bigoted language, or his egregious violations of the basic democratic principles embodied in our Constitution?
By refusing to wear a mask and even mocking the wearing of masks, he has failed to serve as a good example in the midst of this devastating pandemic. Furthermore, he has falsely claimed that the recent spikes in coronavirus infections and deaths have been merely the result of more testing and, equally falsely, that most recent infections are "99% harmless," thus ignoring how those young people infected with the virus can infect others who are more vulnerable. The callousness of these claims is incomprehensible and disturbing. Can he not resist his egomaniacal desire to be reelected and stop appealing to the baser instincts of his supporters and organizing large gatherings of those supporters in this time of national trauma?
Stephen Guy, Daleville
