Our president continues his undemocratic behavior, vilifying anyone who opposes or disagrees with him, trying to suppress the votes of those unlikely to support him, and attempting to scare suburban voters with clearly racist appeals to fear of "urban thugs" and Black Lives Matter activists.
It's frankly becoming embarrassing to live in a country ruled by an authoritarian wanna-be, someone who admires Vladimir Putin, Roderigo Duterte, and Kim Jong Un while demeaning and alienating allies such as Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron. And at 18,000 lies and counting, over 150,000 coronavirus deaths – though of course President Trump claims he's doing a wonderful job and the virus is under control – it's hard to see a way to preserve our democracy if Trump is, against all odds, reelected.
Already (and no surprise here) Trump is laying the groundwork for claiming the election is rigged (unless he wins) by asserting, with absolutely no evidence, that mail-in voting will produce widespread election fraud. But the fraud is all on the Republican side: suppression of the votes of African Americans, Latinos, and young people by closing of polling places and unjustified purging of voter rolls, especially in poor, African American, and Latino districts. And, of course, Trump's attacks on Joe Biden are either darkly calculating or delusional: that Biden's going to take away people's guns, that he will ruin the "beautiful" economy Trump claims he built, and, incredibly, that Biden is "against God" – a ridiculous claim coming from someone so godless himself.
Stephen Guy, Daleville
