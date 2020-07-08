In writing to this space lately, I have been highly critical of President Trump for a variety of reasons. These have generally centered on his incompetence and failure to provide the country with good leadership.
However, in reference to his Tulsa rally on June 18, Mr. Trump had been confronted as to whether this was a good idea to hold a large indoor event given the pandemic. He was also questioned about whether those attending would be wise to wear masks.
Mr. Trump's response was that he believed the public would make good choices, hence leaving the decision to the citizens. I must admit, with reports of 1 million people requesting reservations and the expectation of a full arena (19,000 capacity), just holding the event appeared to be a bad decision.
As we all know, only a little over 6,000 people actually attended the rally. Why the small number? Some said it was due to the anticipation of large groups of protesters leading to possible violence. Others blatantly said teens got on TikTok and reserved seats with NO intent to attend. But here's where the public may have lived up to what the president foretold – many simply decided on their own the health risk was too great. When President Trump and his advisors did not abandon a risky choice, the citizenry came through and decided on their own.
Seems even his base were collectively up to the task.
Thomas Murray, Alexandria
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.