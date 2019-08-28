A tweet containing the phrase “I hereby order” American business to do anything is fascist and unacceptable. A tweet that destabilizes the economy by recklessly upping the ante in an unnecessary trade war is just the latest sign that the president is unstable and incapable of steering a steady course.
Add to that obstruction of justice, numerous conflicts of interest and his inability to call out brutal dictators while continually alienating our longtime allies.
What is wrong with our Republican members of Congress, that they continue to put party before our country instead of speaking out against this constant insanity? When their grandchildren ask what they did while this would-be dictator tried to throw this country’s democracy away, what will they say?
Amy Claxon, Markleville
