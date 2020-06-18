President Trump is so scared of losing the next election, he has been driven to attack old foes, lie on Twitter, and even attack Joe Scarborough with another lie that Joe murdered a staffer. Joe was hundreds of miles away at the time of her death. Lori Klausutis had an unknown heart problem and fell and hit her head on a desk in 2001. Never mind that Donald Trump has caused renewed grief for her widower and kids. Trump just wants a diversion from his poor response to COVID-19 that has caused more than 100,000 deaths.
Trump raves on and on about mail-in voting being full of fraud. Of course, he is so used to cheating that he thinks everyone else is too. He offers no proof of his accusations because he has none. Just more lies. Hopefully he will lose in November and then he can say it was because of fraud.
I have been reading the letters of Republicans who say that their candidates will fight socialism. Do they mean health care for everyone, Social Security and Medicare? We keep hearing how Republicans are against socialism, but the Republicans in Congress have reverse socialism. They just keep cutting taxes for the rich while the ones who vote for Trump get almost nothing along with the rest of us. Trump does not care about his supporters and never will, everything he does is to help his rich buddies and large corporations.
Jerry L. Hodson, Anderson
