President Pinocchio, a laughingstock of NATO and a lover of despots, should just resign. And now Kim Jong Un doesn't love Trump anymore. He calls his impeachment a hoax and the process is not fair. Yet he will not take part in the process or have his attorneys testify. It seems to me that an innocent man would want those closest to him like Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo, John Bolton and his acting chief of staff to testify on his behalf. The fact that he will not allow them to testify shows he is a guilty man. All he does is obstruct the investigation.
Trump is a proven liar 14,000 times over. He does not understand the code of conduct of the military that needs to be adhered to. He pardons war criminals and says he hopes they will help in his 2020 run for reelection.
His cult members in the intelligence and judiciary committees do not challenge the facts of his impeachment. They attack those who testify, ask who they voted for and if they gave any contributions to Hillary Clinton. Most of these ambassadors have served under both Democrat and Republican administrations and are dedicated Americans, which cannot be said of Jim Jordan, Devon Nunes (who also tried to find dirt on Biden), Louis Gomert. All they do is make points of order, call for roll call votes just to delay the investigation. Republicans say it is just a circus, and I agree that is what they are trying to make of it.
Jerry L. Hodson, Anderson
