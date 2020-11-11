The Democrats have all read the same memo of their party blasting the divisiveness of President Trump. One would have had to had their head in the sand during the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, Trump’s impeachment hearings, A.G. Barr’s appearance before the Senate Oversite committee and Nancy Pelosi’s “Program Shredding” at the Trump Inauguration to not see similar egregious divisive behavior from the Democrats themselves.
While I’m not a fan of President Trump’s rhetoric via Twitter, etc., at 88 I’ve found few past presidents that have worked as diligently to fulfill their pre-election promises as has President Trump.
Jim Crosley, Pendleton
