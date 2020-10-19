Fifty some years ago, I saw an episode on television. It was either "Twilight Zone" or "The Outer Limits." The show was about very eerie situations with people that were almost unexplainable. Rod Sterling was the narrator with his voice that added suspense.
One episode was about a man who constantly kept talking and talking on and on. His friends were annoyed by his non-stop chatter.
Finally, one friend offered him big money if he would just stay silent for 5 minutes.
The talker said he could do it easily as he laughed at his friend for such an offer.
The clock started, 1 minute, then 2 minutes, the talker started to get fidgety. Three minutes, beads of sweat appeared on his forehead.
Four minutes, he was grimacing very hard with sweat pouring out of his bulging face.
Finally, he burst out talking before the 5-minute mark. He lost his attempt to stay silent for 5 minutes. He could not even do it for money. He had a mental sickness that everyone knew, but himself.
An old proverb says, "it is better to remain silent and thought of as a fool, than to open your mouth and prove it."
This sums up my thoughts about our president.
America is in deep, deep trouble that was brought on with non-stop talking.
Ronald K. Jones, Anderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.