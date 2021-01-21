Our devoted politicians never miss a chance to take advantage during a crisis. In 1977, Congress gave the federal government free hand in printing all the money they think they need to control the economy.
Printing fiat money causes inflation. If economy goes down, just lower the interest rate, even if it puts people further in debt. This was after President Nixon took the gold and silver off the dollar in 1971.
$30 billion a week is what is being printed right now. Which devalues the purchasing power of your money (inflation). Is it any wonder it takes two incomes just to get by now?
Jim Delp, Pendleton
