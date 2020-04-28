We need both mail-in ballots and paper-backed voting machines for the November 2020 election. The Russian government interfered in the 2016 presidential election through a social media campaign that favored candidate Trump, plus hacking operations against the Clinton campaign and release of stolen documents. In the 2020 election the Russians will also hack into the electronic voting apparatus.
Mail-in ballots might stop Russia from undermining our elections. However, President Trump has adamantly objected to mail-in balloting. Mitch McConnell has blocked congressional efforts to protect the 2020 election. Some Republican governors and legislatures oppose mail-in ballots. Whether the spread of the coronavirus will override this opposition is yet to be seen. Recently in Wisconsin the Republicans forced voters to stand in line risking their lives if they chose to vote.
Paper-backed voting machines would help protect the election. However, despite the efforts of County Commissioner John Richwine, Commissioners Mike Phipps and Kelly Gaskill blocked voting centers for the primary, thus costing the county $850,000 to purchase additional paper-backed machines for all 111 precincts, and say they will not pay for any new machines. Even if we can use mail-in ballots for the primary because of COVID-19, there is no assurance we can do so in November.
What can we voters do? First, we can vote in the Republican primary to reelect John Richwine and for Darlene Likens for county commissioners. Second, we can advocate for mail-in ballots to protect our democratic republic from continuing attacks by the Russians. Now is the time to stand up for the flag and protect our vote.
Sharon L. Wright, Frankton
