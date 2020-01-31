We have heard for years from both Democratic and Republican presidents that China was a currency manipulator in trade deals.
President Trump said this over and over on his pledge to force China to concede in his trade wars.
The trade war started two years ago with a bailout taxpayer -funded $28 billion to the farming operations. Most of this money went to the huge corporate operators and the small farmers filing bankruptcy. Naturally, the corporations bought the bankrupted ones. I said this was a scheme by the huge conglomerates to eliminate pricing competition. Kinda like the way Walmart operates when it goes into a community. The small ones are put out of business first, then the prices slowly creep up at the only store in town.
This is an election year for Trump. He dropped his demand of China on currency manipulation so he could claim victory in the trade war.
The gullible public will swallow this gladly and we will be right back where we started with nothing accomplished except the huge corporations getting bigger and the taxpayers paying for it. Only in America with a corrupt White House and uniformed voters can this happen.
Ronald K. Jones, Anderson
