It seems that every time I open the paper the Youth Center is seeking more money from the city of Anderson. I have a few questions that I have not seen answered in any of the articles I have read about the Youth Center.
(1) Does Mr. Bostic receive any compensation for managing the Youth Center? If so, how much?
(2) Does any of Mr. Bostic's immediate family, extended family or friends receive any compensation for services to the Youth Center? If so, who, how much?
(3) Has Mr. Bostic been told or asked to seek funding outside of the city of Anderson, such as Eli Lilly grants, federal or state grants, etc.
(4) What percentage of total enrollment of students in all schools in Madison County use the Youth Center? Is it 5%, 10%, 15%. How many?
(5) What percentage of those using the Youth Center on a regular basis are African American, Caucasian, Hispanic, other nationalities?
I would greatly appreciate seeing the answers to these questions printed in The Herald Bulletin.
Kathleen Erb, Anderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.