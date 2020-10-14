I would be remiss to complain about a situation I felt needed correcting and neglect to recognize that improvements to all the rail crossings mentioned have been made.
Seeing that the previous letter to the editor caught the attention of someone in our local government gives me hope. All too often the citizens of Anderson voice issues and are ignored. Perhaps we have an ally in local government who informed the responsible parties. Let’s hope this climate continues.
I understand that improvements to these crossings are incremental as they must be coordinated with the rail company. I would hope they continue until such time as we can cross these tracks in our vehicles while traveling at the posted speed limit without damage. In order for this to be accomplished in the short term, a 45 mph speed sign must be removed on Rangeline Road south of Mounds Road and a 5 mph sign posted within 25 feet of the crossing.
I challenge the mayor to cross those tracks in his car at 45 mph twice a day, five days a week.
I previously noted that whoever made improvements to these crossings should remain in office. The current administration is listening and I must give credit where credit is due. It remains to be seen whether the crossings will be maintained or left to deteriorate back to their pre-civilization conditions.
Perhaps with some encouragement they will remove the speed bumps on both sides of the previously first noted.
Mickey Bivens, Anderson
