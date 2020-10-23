As an Elwood resident, I will be voting for Donald Rainwater as Indiana’s next governor. I was very impressed with his debate performance, and feel as if he is the only candidate rightly focused on individual liberty.
Gov. Holcomb’s continued refusal to call the General Assembly while wildly overreaching on his powers should be a concern to Democrat, Republican, and independent Hoosiers alike. We are all tired of living on extended emergency, and having others tell whose livelihood is or is not essential. That is not the government’s place to decide. Mr. Rainwater was measured, knowledgeable, and clearly capable in the debate. I hope other Hoosiers will join me in voting for Rainwater — and the freedom to make our own choices — on Nov. 3.
Zachary Houghton, Elwood
