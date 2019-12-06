The recent op-ed "IU must monitor bigoted prof closely" was an interesting read, and not typical for an op-ed from your paper.
While I agree that Professor Rasmussen's opinions are probably not palatable to many, it does seem that the reaction to those opinions is over-the-top flawed.
The arguments against him are no better in substance, or fact. An admirable display of politically correct name calling does nothing for the opposing case, except for those PC extremists that employ these tactics you parrot here.
If you want to persuade me that you are right in these assessments, please use logical arguments against his opinions: cite studies, facts, even anecdotal evidence, in the face of these issues.
To do otherwise is to ignore the outside chance that any of his opinions are in fact correct. Why? Because by redirecting the verbal assault away from the statements themselves, into broad personal attacks, and calls for draconian measures, this actually tells me that there may be truth to some of those opinions, at least from some perspectives. Continue PC name-calling, and emotional calls to action, and lose even more support for your causes.
And by showing the out-sized desire to publicly and financially humiliate, to "make an example of," instead of operating in the full light of logic and truth, you actually give him "traction" in the public arena.
Is that actually the ends you wanted to achieve with your op-ed? If not, then I heartily suggest refocusing on the statements themselves, and prove them wrong.
Prove him wrong, and in the process, you and others may learn something. Isn't that what "higher education" is really all about?
This isn't high school, this is university.
David Seal, Anderson
