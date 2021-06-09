Dear Senator Young,
During a recent worship service, a YouTube video was played of the speech given by then President Ronald Reagan on Memorial Day in 1985. It made me not only deeply glad and proud to be an American but so grateful for the young men and women who gave their lives defending, with honor, freedoms for future generations; sacrificing the life they had then along with the life they would have enjoyed for years to come.
They are heroes in the fullest measure of the word. They are heroes to their families, to their friends, to the country they died for, and to the men and women who today carry on their bravery. They fought and died for a cause, a principle, not a man, not a career, not for self.
If you have never watched that video, I suggest you do so. It’s 2 minutes and 3 seconds that both made me never prouder to be an American and never more ashamed of you.
Larry Owen, Anderson
