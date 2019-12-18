Without Christ, there’s no Christmas. Without salvation, there’s no celebration. Those who celebrate Christmas without these realities will celebrate in vanity. They may enjoy the season, and have a good time, but it’ll have been in vanity.
My first assignment overseas as a young Navy lieutenant was in the Middle East. During this time I lived in Egypt, Israel, and Jordan; visited Cypress and Syria; and worked in Lebanon for certain periods of time. I was a young Christian, and during my free time I traveled extensively on my own to see what I could see regarding biblical areas.
I came to realize something remarkable about the Bible. In reference to prophetic Scripture, I saw how it was backed up, again, and again, by archaeological and historical evidence. Considering that there is no holy book in the world that deals with prophecy except the Bible, I found the fulfillments supernaturally impressive.
The prophetic fulfillments further confirmed that this was not a ‘pie in the sky’ book. I came to realize that man records history but God writes it.
I often ask people what’s more important – sincerity or truth? Without question, truth is more important. You can be sincere as a suicide bomber, but that doesn’t mean that you’re operating in truth.
“Behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy which will be to all people. For there is born to you this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.” (Bible verse) Make Jesus a reality in your life this Christmas.
Michael Imhof, Aurora, Illinois
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.