Letter to editor: Redbud Estates resident expresses thanks By Harold Baute Jan 6, 2020

A huge thank you to the new owners of Redbud Estates mobile home parks. They have made many wonderful improvements to their properties. They have them all looking beautiful and well maintained. Great job.

Harold Baute, Anderson
