Your editorial in the Nov. 13, 2019, edition concerning our Rep. Susan Brooks was spot on. She must think many of us truly have short memories.
She knew full well that previous impeachment hearings were conducted after investigations had already been conducted by a special prosecutor or counsel. Also, closed investigation hearings, as done in this impeachment investigation, were also conducted by the Republican-led Benghazi Committee of which she was a member.
She, herself an attorney, knows that closed door investigations are necessary and typical to keep potential witnesses from conferring to coordinate their testimonies. How can you complain about a process that you yourself had participated in? What ever happened to truth, honesty, and integrity?
Larry Owen, Anderson
