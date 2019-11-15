We all know that President Trump has told over 13,000 lies, and it seems that if you support him, you have to lie too. In a Nov. 5 article in The Herald Bulletin, Rep. Susan Brooks tells the Republican lie that they are shut out of the impeachment process by the Democrats. That is so wrong.
They are using the same rules that the Republicans set up when John Boehner was speaker of the House and they went after Hillary Clinton. Also there are over 40 Republicans that could sit in on the closed hearings, most of whom had not even shown up for those hearings or asked any questions. Democrats are now making those notes available for the public.
Just like Mike Pence and Pinocchio call Democrats "do nothing Democrats" when in fact Democrats have sent over 300 bills to the Senate where Mitch McConnell wont take them up for a vote. Democrats have passed bills that would address background checks for gun sales, lowering drug prices and many more that would help working people in our Country. Republicans have never worked on behalf of working people, just corporations and the rich. They proved that with their latest tax cuts.
Trump has abandoned the Kurds in Syria who took the lead on stopping ISIS, who also gathered the information that led to the killing of the head of ISIS. He didn't even give them much credit for their information. He told Turkey and Russia to take the Kurds' land. He sure loves dictators over our traditional allies. Sad.
Jerry L. Hodson, Anderson
