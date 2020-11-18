It’s no secret that a lot of Americans think Congress is broken. Rep. Susan Brooks of Indiana actually did something to fix it.
For the last two years Rep. Brooks has served on a little-known committee in Washington – the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress. I know most of the people she represents will find this hard to believe, but the committee was one of the only groups in Congress I’ve witnessed in my years as president and CEO of the Congressional Management Foundation that functioned the way our founding fathers intended. They weren’t out to score political points. Rather, their mission was to work together to actually fix some of the broken elements of Congress. Their proposals, if implemented by the House of Representatives, will tangibly improve the House’s public policy process and enhance services to Americans. Their recommendations will strengthen Congress, allow constituents to have a greater voice in government spending, and help restore the proper balance of power between the executive and legislative branches of government.
In our four decades of working with Congress, the Congressional Management Foundation has rarely seen a group of legislators so astutely assess a public policy need, analyze the implications, and chart a course that benefits both the institution and the constituents it serves. Rep. Brooks is to be congratulated on her great service to the Congress, her constituents, and the nation. She will be missed.
Bradford Fitch, president & CEO, Congressional Management Foundation, Washington, D.C.
