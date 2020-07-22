I just wanted to thank The Herald Bulletin and staff for your article about the New Horizons staff appointment of their pastor and his criminal background. Your reporting on this issue caused the community to speak out against such an egregious error in judgment on the part of that church leadership and, I believe, resulted in his termination just a short day or so later.
While many people would rather happily go about their lives with blinders on to the bad in this world, it's really important that we be aware of what is going on in our community. That's why small local newspapers are so vital. Thank you from all of us in the community who felt this issue was important enough to speak out on. Keep on doing the great job you are doing.
Dawn Lowe, Anderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.