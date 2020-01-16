“We must be clear: No one, not even the president, is above the law,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., recently said at a news conference where he was flanked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other House leaders.
This continued Democrat impeachment coup attempt is incredulous. Notice that Rep. Nadler refers to no one being above the law. He should have continued his statement with verbiage that the only exceptions are Democrats. For example, Hillary Clinton is treated as above the law. Any average citizen that did what she did would have been incarcerated.
Americans, for decades, were entertained by the “Three Stooges”: Curly, Larry, and Moe. Their off-beat humor made millions laugh over the course of time. The actions of Rep. Adam Schiff, Rep. Pelosi and Rep. Nadler are off-beat all right, but certainly not entertaining. Their actions are exceptionally sad, and cast derision on Congress, and this nation as a whole. It’s appalling that they’re purposely using their political power to flagrantly subvert a duly elected president, while in reality, they have no grounds for impeachment.
Although members of Congress can’t be impeached, the Constitution does provide a means where representatives can be removed from office by other members of the U.S. House of Representatives if two-thirds of those present vote to expel the individual in accordance with Article I, Section 5, Clause 2.
In my view, Rep. Schiff, Rep. Pelosi, and Rep. Nadler should be removed for abuse of power. They have dishonored the Constitution, brought shame to Congress, and America.
Michael Imhof, Aurora, Illinois
