I disagree with the premise that this election isn't going to change our world as we know it. The Democrats are already straining under what they want to call Joe Biden as moderate. He isn't going to tell you if he will pack the Supreme Court if he wins. He picked someone who is extreme in her viewpoints. This group is all for making America more dependent on big federal government programs.
I have yet to find free money without taxes rising for any program. I don't say Republicans are perfect, but their platform is pro-life, under God, lower taxes on small businesses.
Debbie Heffelfinger, Anderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.