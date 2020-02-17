Now, with the Senate impeachment trial reaching its clearly predetermined end in President Donald Trump's acquittal, it's appropriate to praise both Sen. Mitt Romney's brave vote to convict Trump of abuse of power and his powerful explanation of that vote.
I'd like to believe that Senate Republicans who did NOT vote to convict know in their hearts that Romney was right that the president abused his power for personal political gain, but I fear that most have drunk the Trumpian Kool-Aid. But maybe I'm wrong.
Some journalists have asserted that behind closed doors, many congressional Republicans are appalled by Trump's boorish, ill-informed, impulsive, and often shameful behavior – crude nicknames for people he doesn't like, rude remarks and lies about women, minorities, and immigrants legal and illegal. But if those journalists are right, what does that say about the state of our democracy, when for partisan and personal advantage these Republicans ignore the promptings of common sense and conscience?
Given Trump's often appalling behavior from virtually his first moment in office – recall his sad, childish obsession with inaugural crowd size – how could honorable people of clear mind and sound spirit continue to support him?
The clippings I've lately been reading, clippings a friend sends me from "The Scotsman," make it clear that many Scots, and just as surely many of our other allies, find our president dangerously ignorant, impulsive, and autocratic – and likely presiding over the slow destruction of our republic.
Stephen Guy, Daleville
