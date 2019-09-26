Roughly 13-15 years ago, and I wish I was just exaggerating, the 3000 block of Jefferson Street was marked for sidewalk repair. For some reason, the project was scrapped. Since then the sidewalks have only gotten worse and there is no indication that the city plans to repair them.
My calls and emails to the city and the mayor have gone unanswered. The sidewalks are a trip hazard, and parts of it literally have to be mowed. I'm tired of being ignored by city officials, and just want some sort of resolution. I have pictures to prove the deplorable and deteriorating state of our sidewalks, which I have sent to the city and to the mayor. If someone could reach out to me and offer some sort of help I would appreciate it.
Marilee Otto, Anderson
