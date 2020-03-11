Most of you have used the internet to do comparative shopping for important items such as cars and appliances. You then make your choice on which brand to buy, feeling much more confident that you will be satisfied with the product.
Why can’t we all do this for candidates for Congress, especially for the 5th Congressional District primary elections on May 5? The answer is, “We can.”
Indiana Town Halls – a new, nonpartisan organization dedicated to strengthening confidence, trust and accountability in our election system – intends to make this possible. We believe that direct candidate interaction with citizens in public forums is essential for restoring the lost trust in Congress and in our political parties – and for making an informed choice of candidates.
We have invited the 16 District 5 Republican primary candidates together on Monday, March 16, starting at 7 p.m. And, we have invited the five Democratic primary candidates for the second public forum on Tuesday, March 24, at 7 p.m.
The Town Halls will be held at the 350-seat Ivy Tech Recreation Annex Auditorium in Noblesville, located at 300 N. 17th St.
We urge District 5 citizens to attend at least one of the primary Town Halls. We promise the conversations will be civil and respectful, in an atmosphere oriented to learning about the candidates without the rancor and hostility of the traditional debate format.
Jim Shella, Indianapolis
Former moderator of WFYI's "Indiana Week in Review"
