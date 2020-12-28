We should all be wary of persons who refuse to humble themselves to any authority, institution, or decision. We all have the responsibility to resist injustice but we should equally resist persons who respect only their own word and interests.
If a person worships their own wisdom, demanding their own way above all outcomes and authority, they will be resisted by none other than capital ‘G’ God and those who follow after them in their pride will be likewise resisted. Humility is the beginning of righteousness and pride is its poison.
Yorgo Douramacos, Anderson
