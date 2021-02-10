There is a great thought that says, "When you label me, you negate me." When people try to put a label on you, it is because they have no truth to offer the conversation. So they resort to labels. Which is just a form of attacking you.
Yet you, my friend, have the power to reject those labels and live a victorious life. When someone labels you, they enslave you. Yet we can break those chains of verbal enslavement and define who and what we desire to become.
Sean Baltz, Anderson
