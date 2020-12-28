I am outraged that the attorney general of Indiana is using my taxpayer dollars to be a part of the ridiculous Texas suit which seeks to overturn the presidential election votes in several states of the U.S.
The attorney general of the U.S. has said there is no evidence of fraud. That anyone would buy into this scam that is being perpetuated by Donald Trump boggles the mind. Surely there are other important issues that demand the time of the Indiana attorney general.
Fran Hoffman, Elwood
