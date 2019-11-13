Sometimes in your life you meet someone that inspires you, and has a good soul. Someone that is a true servant leader.
I first had the pleasure of getting to know Ron Richardson when he was our county sheriff. But I got to know him more during his recent term as mayor of Alexandria.
I soon found out what type of person he was. He cares about the community and the citizens. He has always had the priority “to serve the people."
Over his term as mayor, he had to deal with a lot of things. His administration was able to organize the finances of the city, establish a stormwater program, and work on several economic development projects.
His prior experience in public office was a huge asset in transitioning as the mayor of Alexandria. His connections throughout the state were helpful in organizing community vision and projects.
As in life sometimes things don’t go as planned. Family and personal issues tend to influence our goals. During his tenure he had several family members and close friends that developed health issues.
With him having the mindset to help others, this influenced his plans. He knew that his calling was to take care of his family that needed him.
Thank you, Ron. You have served the people well and with great honor. It has been a pleasure to get to know and work with you.
Your neighbor, former city councilman, brother in Christ, and friend.
Jeff Bryan, Alexandria
