Kudos to all the new repaving roadwork that has been done throughout Anderson and the surrounding county this summer.
However, there are two issues I have with it. The first is the railroad crossings. Many of these, even with the roads being in excellent condition, are now very rough indeed.
The second issue is with Eighth Street Road, past the city limits, out to County Road 600 West. What a fantastic paving job!
However, it has been more than a month, and the stripes are not yet painted on this road.
Now this is not much of an issue during the day, but at night, or early morning, it is a serious safety hazard to try and drive this section of road.
Especially in this day and age of stupid-bright headlights on the newer cars. Even the dim settings on these lights prevent safe navigation for oncoming drivers on a road that is so curvy, black, and poorly side-lit.
The stripes are needed for safe navigation in these conditions.
