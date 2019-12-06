The last election, the Russians filtered over $30 million into the Republican Party through the NRA and other dirty money laundering sites. So after, the Republicans removed condemnation of Russia from their platform at their GOP convention. The Russians are professional corruptors and the people they corrupt are the greedy, dishonest, and dim-witted.
It is a widely known fact that it was the Russians that hacked the DNC server and interferred in our elections. I listen to the Republicans back up Russian propaganda by calling Russia interference in the 2016 a hoax. Does GOP stand for Grunts of Putin? Because right now the boots on the ground in the United States for Putin are Republicans pushing his propaganda. Putin’s propaganda plan of “lies of separation” is spread on Fox News Channel 24/7. We know these Grunts’ greed/dishonesty is paying off handsomely for them. Will the average Russian monthly income of 42,413 rubles or $670 will be the prize?
A politician that spreads their nation’s enemy’s propaganda, has broken their oath of office. A political party that takes money from their nation’s enemy has betrayed their nation. A political party that does nothing to stop an enemy from attacking elections has betrayed its nation.
I hope after the hearings more people see the GOP betrayal.
Tim Mahaffey, Middletown
