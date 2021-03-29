I am so disheartened! What a blatant disregard for diversity for our school board to choose to have no advisory committee comprised of residents of color, and online poll results have 50% of the community not wanting an advisory committee with residents of color.
And yet we have arranged our ballots so people who live on the east side can choose the school board member from the west side. I am not sorry to say that this seems shameful. Why are some of the whites in this community so afraid to hear the voices of the Black and brown brothers and sisters who have such an investment in our community’s education? As a white sister, I am ashamed.
Cheryl Willowby
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.