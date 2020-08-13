I think the decision to open the schools should be delayed until the first of October. If the coronavirus is still bad at that time then they should look at 2021.
The countries of Canada, Germany and others jumped right on the coronavirus and beat it down. Their kids are going to start school in their normal classrooms.
Which country is dragging their behind on the virus? You got it, the United States. The United States has given us two trillion excuses. What we need is $3 trillion for local school corporations in this country.
Jim Janes, Anderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.