President Trump and his enablers are leading America into darkness with their seeds of lies.
They don't have to prove anything, just plant the seed. Some of the seeds planted by Trump are: the virus is a hoax, it will disappear, and masks aren't necessary. At least 220,000 Americans have died from the hoax, it hasn't disappeared, and maybe Herman Cain should have worn a mask.
Trump says he likes the QAnons because they like him. They were kicked off Facebook because of their wildly dangerous ideas with no proof. Scientists say it's a theory until it's proven to be a fact.
One fact we do have is hundreds of migrant children have been separated from their parents. Republicans used to be all for family unity, but I guess that only applies if you're white. No one is sure where many of them are.
My cousin was young when she was sent to Rockville Sanatorium for tuberculosis patients. With no choice, TB patients had to stay there a year or more, away from family and friends to recover, not infect others, and eradicate TB. Now some Americans won't even wear a mask to protect themselves and others.
A nation with such selfish, misled, and disrespectful people are an easy target for a leader trying to divide people, spread hate, and gain total control of our country with seeds of lies.
Carolyn Hall, Frankton
