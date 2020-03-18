We need immediate legislative attention to this health and economic crisis. The time to bail out corporations may be in the future, but for now we need to make sure that people can get the tests that they need.
We need to make sure that the CDC is fully funded and will forever be so. We need to make sure that scientists are in charge of our response to this crisis and keep politics out of it. We need to make sure that people can afford to stay home when they are sick so that they don’t needlessly spread this deadly virus to others.
And we need to use this event to motivate us about the need for universal coverage, to protect us all and to protect our economy from future health catastrophes. The time for criticizing big government is over. There are things that only government can do. Sadly our government is ill prepared.
Amy Claxon, Markleville
