Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana wants President Joe Biden to finish building "The Wall." Never mind the COVID-19 progress, the economic stimulus money that is working for the most needy of us, or the 43 states that are passing voter restriction laws to suppress the African American voters.
Braun was silent on his two chances to show courage at Donald Trump's impeachment trials.
550,000 dead Americans and more to come as red states are overeager to do business.
If you want to suppress immigration, put anybody in jail who "hires" any undocumented worker. Case closed.
If all the immigrants in America were to leave today, Americans would starve tomorrow. The vegetables would rot in the fields; all the slaughterhouses would close; meat, chicken and pork would disappear.
All the hotels and motels would turn into eyesores with nobody to do the dirty work of house cleaning.
The economic impact of 11 million immigrants not spending their money here would be a disaster. Business collects sales tax on all spent money.
Braun was asked if he took a vaccine shot, he would not answer. How pathetic is that?
So, Mike Braun, do America a favor and stop your talking red meat to the Republican base that supported the insurrection of our Capitol on Jan. 6 that left several people dead. Leadership requires honesty, integrity, and the foresight to find common ground so we can all make America great again. Dividing us will only cause more trouble.
Let's unite America again.
Ronald K. Jones, Anderson
