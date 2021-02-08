Twenty years ago, Hoosier legislators took a far-sighted and important step to protect the vanishing wetlands in Indiana that the federal Clean Water Act doesn’t cover. On Jan. 25, the Indiana Senate Natural Resources Committee passed a bill that would strip those protections, Senate Bill 389.
Wetlands are critical parts of a healthy landscape that provide great benefits to the public far beyond manmade infrastructure. They absorb rainwater to prevent flooding and filter toxins, improving our drinking water.
The unique soils and plants of a wetland support local and migrating wildlife. Herons, beavers, frogs, turtles, and fish rely on wetlands for survival. In bogs and fens, we find the greatest biodiversity in our state including endangered species. 85 percent of Indiana’s wetlands have already been lost.
Indiana’s current system allows for development and land protection to co-exist. While SB 389 would be a severe blow for Hoosier communities that benefit from the water quality, flood prevention, educational research, and recreation opportunities of the invaluable wetland habitat, it would be an irreparable disaster for wildlife.
As the executive director for Red-tail Land Conservancy, the land trust which serves east central Indiana, it is my role to lead the organization in seeking possibilities, not problems. But the disastrous potential of SB 389 compels us to speak up.
Wetlands provide a public service and benefits every community. We urge people to contact their state senator and voice concern for a priceless habitat that is rapidly disappearing.
Julie Borgman, Muncie
